Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXG opened at $80.67 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.18 and a fifty-two week high of $81.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.93.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

