First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 318,300 shares, an increase of 541.7% from the July 29th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 460,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

FTSM stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.94. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.92 and a twelve month high of $60.20.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 408.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.