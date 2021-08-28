First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Update

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a drop of 83.8% from the July 29th total of 370,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $54.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.91. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $55.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 416.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 361.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

