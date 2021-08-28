First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Update

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a drop of 83.8% from the July 29th total of 370,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $54.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.91. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $55.58.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.
