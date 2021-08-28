Flow Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.26 Billion (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. Flow has a market cap of $1.26 billion and approximately $124.63 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Flow has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. One Flow coin can now be bought for $22.12 or 0.00045429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00052684 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00132571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.46 or 0.00150850 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,774.74 or 1.00162740 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.15 or 0.06680608 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.20 or 0.00996398 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,365,946,679 coins and its circulating supply is 57,064,824 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

