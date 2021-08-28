Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.450-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.58 billion-$3.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.64 billion.

FLS stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.55. 423,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,903. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.68.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.43 million. Equities analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowserve from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen upgraded Flowserve from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flowserve from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowserve from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flowserve stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

