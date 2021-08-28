Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $74.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a twelve month low of $60.82 and a twelve month high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

