Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $93.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $85.26 on Friday. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $87.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.30.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $115,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,086 shares of company stock valued at $914,383. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,355,000 after buying an additional 218,270 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,675,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,900,000 after acquiring an additional 61,713 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,578,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,577,000 after purchasing an additional 218,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,280,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,881,000 after purchasing an additional 81,480 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,215,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

