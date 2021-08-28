Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) versus Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Critical Contrast

Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Franklin Mining and Sandstorm Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sandstorm Gold $93.03 million 13.24 $13.82 million $0.12 52.67

Sandstorm Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Mining.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Franklin Mining and Sandstorm Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Sandstorm Gold 1 3 6 0 2.50

Sandstorm Gold has a consensus price target of $11.98, suggesting a potential upside of 89.48%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than Franklin Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Mining and Sandstorm Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A Sandstorm Gold 27.74% 4.92% 4.81%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.0% of Sandstorm Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Franklin Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Franklin Mining has a beta of 2.96, meaning that its share price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats Franklin Mining on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Franklin Mining Company Profile

Franklin Mining, Inc., a mining and exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the La Joya mining concession in Bolivia; and Madre de Dios Area, Ch-Mine, and Los Totems project in Peru. The company was formerly known as WCM Capital, Inc. Franklin Mining, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I. Awram on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

