Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $10.85 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,723 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $10,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,059,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,948,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 30.0% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 16.9% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 25.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 8.9% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,245. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.92 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 128.32 and a beta of 1.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.07.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

