Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $32.05 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,134 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 2.7% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $32,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.69.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,278,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,669,019. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.46. The stock has a market cap of $211.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $121.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

