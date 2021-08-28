Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Lowers Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC reduced its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,145 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,676,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.48. The stock had a trading volume of 722,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,459. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.60. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $34.29.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $141.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.50 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.