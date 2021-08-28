Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Stock Position Decreased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,510 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.05% of Franklin Street Properties worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSP. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

FSP stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.16%. Research analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.