FY2021 EPS Estimates for Photronics, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) – DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Photronics in a research note issued on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Photronics’ FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of PLAB opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $893.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.23. Photronics has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $14.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,431,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,144,000 after purchasing an additional 102,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,385,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,935,000 after purchasing an additional 123,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,249,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,717,000 after purchasing an additional 59,903 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,064,000 after purchasing an additional 254,274 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,843,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,306. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $65,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $266,130. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

