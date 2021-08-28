FY2024 EPS Estimates for Camden Property Trust Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Camden Property Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $7.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.44. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $7.44 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $146.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.41, a P/E/G ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.75. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $86.19 and a twelve month high of $152.63.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,165,726 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

