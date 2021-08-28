G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Short Interest Update

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the July 29th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GPHBF stock remained flat at $$0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. 270,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.12. G6 Materials has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.38.

Get G6 Materials alerts:

About G6 Materials

G6 Materials Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of graphene-enhanced materials for 3D printing. Its products include Conductive Adhesives, Advanced Materials and Composites, Organic Chemicals and R&D Graphene Materials. The company was founded by Elena Poyakova, Daniel Stolyarov and Michael Gouzman on January 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Ronkonkoma, NY.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for G6 Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G6 Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.