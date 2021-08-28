Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gain Therapeutics Inc. is redefining drug discovery with its See-Tx(TM) target identification platform. It involved in identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites which have never before been targeted. The company is unlocking new treatment options for difficult-to-treat disorders characterized by protein misfolding. Gain Therapeutics Inc. is based in BETHESDA, Md. “

Shares of Gain Therapeutics stock opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84. The company has a current ratio of 18.09, a quick ratio of 18.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gain Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $17.93.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GANX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Gain Therapeutics by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

