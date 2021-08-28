Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.20% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:GLTO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.35. 86,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,918. The stock has a market cap of $109.89 million and a PE ratio of -0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50. Galecto has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Galecto will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Galecto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galecto in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galecto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Galecto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Galecto by 617.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 30,542 shares during the period. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

