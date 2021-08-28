Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Galp Energia, SGPS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.90.

OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.67 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.12.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

