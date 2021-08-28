Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.30.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLPEY. Societe Generale raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
GLPEY opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 83.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.89. Galp Energia, SGPS has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $6.60.
Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile
Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
