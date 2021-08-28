Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.30.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLPEY. Societe Generale raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

GLPEY opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 83.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.89. Galp Energia, SGPS has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $6.60.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

