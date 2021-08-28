Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of GAMB stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. Gambling.com Group has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $14.73.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GAMB. Truist began coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

