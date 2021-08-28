Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Short Interest Up 207.1% in August

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 207.1% from the July 29th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:GENGF remained flat at $$0.54 during trading hours on Friday. 296,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,288. Gear Energy has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

