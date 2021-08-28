Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Short Interest Up 207.1% in August

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 207.1% from the July 29th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:GENGF remained flat at $$0.54 during trading hours on Friday. 296,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,288. Gear Energy has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

