Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Downgraded to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $47.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GMAB. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $47.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.95, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 7.8% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,992,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,351,000 after purchasing an additional 39,357 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 7.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,755,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,679,000 after purchasing an additional 125,900 shares during the period. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 1.4% during the second quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 57,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 25.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,088,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,452,000 after purchasing an additional 222,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

