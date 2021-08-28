Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Short Interest Up 117.1% in August

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 117.1% from the July 29th total of 483,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 505,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 3.3% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 64,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 345.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILT opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $544.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.05. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $22.69.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 25.16%.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

