Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up about 1.7% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,060,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539,799 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 88.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,272 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918,666 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $174,332,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 40.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,677,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,734 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,493,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,410,046. The stock has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.74.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

