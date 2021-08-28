Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 49.3% from the July 29th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts have commented on GVDNY shares. Cheuvreux lowered Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group set a $96.89 price objective on Givaudan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $95.03 target price on Givaudan and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.20.

GVDNY traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.48. 9,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 56.38 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.51. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $73.05 and a 12 month high of $102.30.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

