Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Receives $70.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLBE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $41.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Shares of GLBE traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.78. 1,635,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,481. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.37. Global-e Online has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $79.50.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. As a group, analysts predict that Global-e Online will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vitruvian Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth about $1,496,432,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth about $251,318,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth about $70,485,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth about $44,520,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth about $39,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.