Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Acquires 172 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up 1.9% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $11,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,191,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,959,000 after buying an additional 133,748 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,300,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,380,000 after purchasing an additional 91,348 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 737,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,968,000 after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 682,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,739,000 after purchasing an additional 33,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,375,000 after purchasing an additional 333,411 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.52. 176,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,458. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.99. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $76.23 and a 1-year high of $100.48.

