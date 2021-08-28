Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Acquires 370 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 9.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,036,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,821,097. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.68. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $186.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

