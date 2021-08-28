Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 62.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,751 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,056,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,460,000 after buying an additional 429,368 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 117,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,546,000 after purchasing an additional 24,951 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,545,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,861. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.84. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.