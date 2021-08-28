Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.86. 497,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,936. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.17 and a 1 year high of $248.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

