Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 49.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,176,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,068 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 14.8% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $88,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,007,747 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.