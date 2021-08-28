Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded up $48.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,891.01. 1,228,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,677.72. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,900.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,429.38, for a total value of $7,288,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,864,471.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 479,641 shares of company stock valued at $361,854,852 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.