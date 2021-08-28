Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 81.5% from the July 29th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MILN stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.63. 22,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,461. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.66. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $45.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MILN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 166.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 130.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the second quarter worth about $228,000.

