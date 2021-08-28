Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 170.3% from the July 29th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 83.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 104.9% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock opened at $56.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.44. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $56.26.

