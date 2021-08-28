Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GOGL. Pareto Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

GOGL opened at $12.02 on Thursday. Golden Ocean Group has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $12.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.75.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 7.43%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 308.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,155,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912,874 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 7,977,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,070,000 after acquiring an additional 339,134 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,373,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,572 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,942,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,340,000 after acquiring an additional 433,769 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 1,473.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,446,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227,297 shares during the period. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

