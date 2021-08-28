Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Sees Large Volume Increase on Strong Earnings

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 29,094 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 908,609 shares.The stock last traded at $10.94 and had previously closed at $10.73.

The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 7.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOGL shares. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Pareto Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. 29.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

