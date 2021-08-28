GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

GrafTech International has a payout ratio of 2.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GrafTech International to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.2%.

GrafTech International stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16. GrafTech International has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 142.79% and a net margin of 27.48%. Research analysts predict that GrafTech International will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GrafTech International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 270.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,623,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,184,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of GrafTech International worth $18,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

