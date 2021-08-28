Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.030-$6.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $900.10 million-$911.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $920.20 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.180 EPS.

Shares of LOPE traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.76. The company had a trading volume of 254,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.67. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $75.64 and a 52 week high of $115.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.57.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOPE. TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.50.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

