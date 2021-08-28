Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GPMT shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CEO John A. Taylor bought 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,781.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Stephen Alpart bought 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $50,583.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 27,562 shares of company stock valued at $362,395 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 307,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,914,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.71 million, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.53. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.11.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 19.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.74%.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

