Graypoint LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 190.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,158,000 after buying an additional 93,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $116.10 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.84.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

