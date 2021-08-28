Graypoint LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 12.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $254,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,605,000 after purchasing an additional 43,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 24.7% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,346 shares of company stock worth $2,330,105 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.00.

NYSE:AMT opened at $285.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $291.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

