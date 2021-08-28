Graypoint LLC Makes New Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,802,964,000 after purchasing an additional 697,663 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,342,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,340,429,000 after purchasing an additional 152,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,230,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,509,000 after purchasing an additional 130,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,578,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,692,000 after purchasing an additional 27,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,584,000 after purchasing an additional 53,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $194.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.62. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $203.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.62%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,438. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

