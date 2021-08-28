GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 505,481 Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 505,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLNW. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Limelight Networks by 13.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 157,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 164,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $55,260.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,041.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.79. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LLNW. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.16.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

