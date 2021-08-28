GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 64.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 197,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,128 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 10,586.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 534,346 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 529,346 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 749.7% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,972 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 74,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDEV opened at $5.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. Research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.72.

Centennial Resource Development Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

