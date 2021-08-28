GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 436.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 3.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 13.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

NYSE:WLK opened at $88.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $58.48 and a 1 year high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.97%.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,099,561.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.93.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.