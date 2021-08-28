GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 47,348 Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,348 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Azure Power Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global during the second quarter valued at about $12,253,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $984,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the second quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 311,067 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,374,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AZRE shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Azure Power Global from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Azure Power Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:AZRE opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $933.56 million, a P/E ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Azure Power Global Limited has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $53.60.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azure Power Global Profile

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

