GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $1.47 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,796,276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,091,000 after acquiring an additional 162,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $667,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 231,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $295,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total value of $468,581.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,721,179.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,385 shares of company stock valued at $49,400,157 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG opened at $1,918.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,726.50. The company has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,172.29 and a 1-year high of $1,940.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,759.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

