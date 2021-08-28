H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 140,400 shares, an increase of 1,905.7% from the July 29th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

HIGA stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.75. H.I.G. Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $15.46.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

