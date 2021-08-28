Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.600-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $983.62 M-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1 billion.

Shares of NYSE:HAE traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.49. 456,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,611. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $142.11.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.50.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $149,569.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,468 shares of company stock valued at $308,995. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Haemonetics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.35% of Haemonetics worth $45,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.