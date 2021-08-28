Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $5.29 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $301,779,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,197 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 53,992.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,739,000 after acquiring an additional 817,443 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 356.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,018,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,578,000 after acquiring an additional 795,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $90,718,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,018.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR opened at $90.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

